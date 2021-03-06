Cloud fields will divide the Netherlands almost in half today, with cloudy skies and light rain expected in the northern half of the country and sunshine everywhere else, according to meteorological institute KNMI.

Maximums will be around 6 or 7 degrees Celsius - chilly, but quite normal for the time of year. The wind will be weak to moderate, blowing from the northwest in the northern parts of the country and from the northeast in the south.

Sunday will look a lot like Saturday, with a mix of sunshine and clouds and maximums around 6 degrees.

Early next week will be cloudy and quite cold, with moderate frost expected overnight. On Wednesday, the weather will transition to more rain and possibly also quite a lot of wind. Temperatures will rise to normal levels of between 6 and 10 degrees.