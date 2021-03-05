This weekend in the Netherlands will be chilly, with alternating clouds and sunshine, according to meteorological institute KNMI.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with some more clouds in the north and northwest. Maximum temperatures will rise to around 6 degrees, with a weak to moderate northerly wind.

Overnight will see clear skies in most places, with only the north seeing clouds. There may be some light rain in the northern coastal areas early morning. Minimum temperatures will vary widely, ranging from +3 degrees in the Wadden area to -6 degrees some places in the east.

Saturday will see cloud cover in the northern half of the country, with maybe some light rain. Elsewhere will be mostly sunny. Afternoon temperatures will be around 6 or 7 degrees, with a weak to moderate wind blowing from the northwest in the north and from the northeast in the south.

Sunday will look almost exactly like Saturday