The tax returns season started in the Netherlands on Monday and it kicked off with an outage on the Tax Authority's website which makes it impossible to file a tax return. The Tax Authority is still trying to figure out what is causing the problem, a spokesperson said to ANP.

According to the spokesperson, returns are being received, but not everyone is getting their's submitted.

Monday is the first day that individuals and entrepreneurs can file their income tax returns. Over the past period, 6.8 million individuals and 1.5 million entrepreneurs received the blue envelope reminding them to do so.

They have until May 1 to file their returns for 2020. So according to the spokesperson, there is still time. Though he said he understands the frustration and that this outage is very unfortunate. Those who request an extension before May 1 will have until September 1 to file their returns.

Heleen Bisschoff-Moonen of the Tax Authority told NOS that both individuals and businesses need to be extra careful and alert when filing their tax returns for 2020. The coronavirus pandemic and support measures may have caused changes for the returns that need to be noted.

"People may have been given a payment break for their mortgage," Bisschof-Moonen said to the broadcaster as an example. "Check carefully whether the details entered in advance correspond with the overview of your mortgage provider. And for entrepreneurs, a number of support measures have already been entered, but other measures have not. It is important to check them carefully."