This weekend will still be sunny, but a bit cooler than the warm, spring-like weather the Netherlands had this past week. Maximums will be around 10 degrees throughout the weekend, according to meteorological institute KNMI.

Friday started out cloudy in the southeast and in Limburg, with maybe even a few showers. But the clouds will clear to full sunshine during the course of the morning. Midday temperatures will be around 10 degrees Celsius, and there will be a moderate north-westerly wind. In the evening, there is a chance of fog.

Overnight, there will be fog in many places, which could cause dangerous driving conditions. Minimums will fall to around freezing.

Saturday will start out foggy, but that will clear away by late morning as the sun breaks through in more and more places. Maximums will again be around 10 degrees, with a weak to moderate wind blowing from between the northwest and northeast.

Sunday and early next week will see calm and mostly dry weather, with sunny periods and a chance of fog in the night and early morning.