Over the past week, the police issued 6,436 fines to people breaking curfew, as well as 285 fines for people gathering in larger groups than allowed under the coronavirus restrictions.

A total of 383 people were given warnings for ignoring coronavirus measures. And the police put an end to 96 illegal parties.

The curfew fines were lower than the previous week's 7,838. This may be due to the police mostly issuing warnings on Tuesday evening when there was confusion about whether or not the curfew was still in effect.

Early on Tuesday a court declared the curfew invalid, saying it did not meet the requirements of the law used to implement it. The government appealed and just half an hour before curfew was set to start, another court ruled that it will remain in effect until the appeal ruling.