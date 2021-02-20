The current exceptionally mild weather will last until at least Thursday, meteorological institute KNMI expects. The weekend's sunshine will give way to more cloud cover from Monday, but the week is expected to be largely dry.

Saturday will be predominantly sunny, with maximums ranging from 14 degrees Celsius in the north to 17 degrees in the south. Only the Wadden islands will be a bit cooler. A moderate southerly wind could turn strong along the coast and above the IJsselmeer.

Sunday will look much the same, with plenty of sunshine and maximums up to 17 degrees. The southeast may even become a bit warmer.

Next week will see some more cloud cover, but little to no rain is expected and temperatures will still be very warm for this time of year. On Wednesday, thermometers may even approach 20 degrees in some places.