Good news for Netherlands residents who have had enough of the winter. This weekend will be sunny and unseasonably warm, with maximums up to 17 degrees - a stark difference compared to last weekend's icy and snowy weather.

Friday started out with a few clouds, but by afternoon the sun will shine everywhere in the country, according to meteorological institute KNMI. During the course of the afternoon, a few clouds will appear from the southwest, but no rainfall is expected. Maximums will range from 9 degrees in the north to 12 degrees in Limburg.

Overnight, will see a mix of clear skies and cloud fields. Minimums will range between 5 and 8 degrees, with a moderate southerly wind.

Saturday and Sunday will both be very sunny and very warm for the time of year. Maximums will range between around 14 degrees in the north to 17 degrees in the south. Only the Wadden islands will be a bit cooler. The moderate wind will blow from the south, and may increase in strength along the coast and above the IJsselmeer.