This coming weekend it will feel like last week's icy weather never happened, with spring like maximums between 15 and 18 degrees expected from Saturday, according to meteorological institute KNMI. The sun will shine aplenty and there is little to no chance of rain.

But first, there are some still chilly and sometimes wet days ahead. Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with some rain especially in the north and west during the afternoon and evening. Maximums will range between 8 and 12 degrees. The southwesterly wind will be moderate inland and strong along the coast.

Thursday will be cloudy, with rain spreading from the southwest during the afternoon. The rain should dry up from the west in the evening, making way for clear skies. Maximums will range from 9 degrees in the north to 14 degrees in the southeast.

Friday will be a mild for the time of year with maximums at around 11 degrees. The day will be a mix of sun and clouds. From Saturday, the days will be sunnier and very mild with spring like maximums around 15 degrees. The southeastern parts of the country will see thermometers climb a few degrees higher.