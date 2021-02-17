Students will only pay half their tuition fees for the coming academic year, as part of a package of measures the Dutch government put together to make up for education backlogs sustained in the coronavirus pandemic, sources in The Hague confirmed to NOS after reports in the Telegraaf.

Education Ministers Ingrid van Engelshoven and Arie Slob will present the package of measures, which covers all education levels from primary school to university, on Wednesday afternoon. The measures are expected to cost between 6 billion and 8.5 billion euros, according to the broadcaster.

Two weeks ago, parliament asked the cabinet to give students at universities, higher vocational education, and vocational education whose studies were delayed a free year with no tuition fees. It seems the government decided to rather give more students lesser help.