An estimated 800,905 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the Netherlands, including 154,445 people who have received two injections, public health agency RIVM said on Tuesday. From when the vaccination program began on January 6 through February 14, an estimated 628,993 people received one or two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

That means that 3.6 percent of the population has been at least partially vaccinated against the disease, including 0.8 percent of the country's population which has been fully inoculated. All three vaccines approved for use in the European Union require two doses for maximum protection.

Forty thousand of those who received two doses work directly with patients who have Covid-19, provide urgent care, or are part of an ambulance crew. They all received the Comirnaty vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Another 14,300 family doctors and some of their co-workers have received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine, as have 7,911 residents of smaller long-term care facilities.

An estimated 152,006 residents of larger long-term care facilities have received at least one dose of Comirnaty. Eleven percent of them were already given their second dose.

The RIVM also said that the remaining 414,776 people who received either Comirnaty or a vaccine produced by AstraZeneca were either care workers or people over the age of 80 living at home. The IT system used by municipal health service GGD, CoronaIT "does not yet distinguish between care workers and people over 80 living at home," the RIVM said.

Just under 24 percent of that group have received their second vaccination shot.

About two-thirds of all vaccine doses distributed in the Netherlands were handled by one of the regional branches of the GGD, while 22 percent were given at a long-term care facility. The rest were administered in a hospital.