Another 2,875 people in the Netherlands tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection, public health agency RIVM said on Monday. That raised the seven-day moving average to 3,495, covering a week where testing by municipal health service GGD was hampered due to cold and windy weather.

Some GGD sites also cancelled and rescheduled appointments for tests and Covid-19 vaccine injections which were set for Monday after weather service KNMI issued a Code Red warning for icy roads.

The RIVM estimated that 29,241 more vaccine injections were administered on Sunday, about 3.5 percent below the moving average. An estimated 783,606 vaccine doses have been provided since January 6. That figure was expected to rise to a million within about a week.

Figures set for release on Tuesday were expected to provide more clarity about how many of those injections were the second of a two-dose regimen. A week ago, the figure stood at 66,409. All three vaccines approved for use in Europe require two doses for full protection against the coronavirus disease.

New hospitalizations for Covid-19 between the afternoons of Sunday and Monday were over 17 percent below the moving average. Some 143 patients were admitted into regular care, and 22 others were placed into an intensive care unit.

That raised the current total of hospitalized patients to 1,922, a net increase of three percent after accounting for deaths and discharges. There were 1,386 patients in regular care, an increase of 57, and 536 in intensive care, an increase of six.

The RIVM also said that it learned of 27 more Covid-19 deaths in the Netherlands, slightly more than a week ago, which raised the rolling average to 60. To date, 14,843 people in the country have died from the coronavirus disease.

Some 1,032,094 people have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 infection since the end of last February.