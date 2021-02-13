Skaters who want to get out on the ice best take that opportunity this weekend. From Monday, there will be rain and daytime temperatures above zero - not great for keeping natural ice frozen.

Today and tomorrow will still see plenty of sunshine and maximums at or just below freezing, according to meteorological institute KNMI. A moderate to weak easterly wind may make it feel a bit colder.

Early next week will be cloudy and wet, and with milder temperatures. Rain is expected up to Wednesday, though Monday will likely be the wettest. Maximums could climb up to 10 degrees Celsius.