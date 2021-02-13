Whether on the bus, in the grocery store, or at work face masks have become a part of daily life. Yet often times, used masks are cast away or lost and end up on the streets.

If they are not burnt in a landfill, disposable masks likely end up in the sea where they tangle themselves around the feet of birds or break down into microplastics in the ocean. The Center for Environmental and Marine Studies estimates that protection gear used during the coronavirus pandemic will remain in the ocean for decades to come which could disrupt many ecosystems.

“They destroy the biodiversity and can be found in all sorts of organisms in the ocean”, toxicologist Paul Scheepers says to the AD.

The marine biology center estimates that 194 billion disposable masks and gloves are being thrown away globally every month since the beginning of the pandemic.

Some entrepreneurs have been coming up with innovative ways to combat the large amount of waste produced by disposable protection gear. One such idea comes from creative designer, Ingmar Larsen.

Together with Diederik Hes he created the ‘Maskey’ which, as the name hints at, is a key chain that you can use to store your mask. Larsen said he got the idea from seeing hundreds of face masks that litter the street. “And that’s not cool in a number of ways for the environment and the overall street view”, the creator says.

The Maskey is a small metal tube that you can place your folded mask in and attach to your bag or set of keys. The accessory costs ten euros and can be ordered via this website.

The Maskey is also useful simply for personal, practical reasons. “Sometimes you come in the store and you forgot your mask, with the Maskey you always have it on you”, Larsen says.

Masks that are found on the street are not only a hazard for the environment but also are a health risk for the workers or volunteers that have to pick them up if they are not disposed of properly. In the end, it is quite possible that some of the masks were worn by users that were positive for the coronavirus.

Protective gear has become an essential part of our lives yet, at the same time, our new practices have a negative impact on the environment. With creative solutions such as Larsen’s or simply paying attention where you throw away your face mask, it is possible to take care both of one's own health and the environment.

“The one thing you need to practice is folding”, says Larsen. “But I got the hang of it in no time”, Hes adds.