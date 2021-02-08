Photos: Netherlands residents enjoy a snowy weekend
The Netherlands got a whole lot of snow on Saturday night and Sunday, an locals took to the street to celebrate - mostly in a coronavirus-safe way.
People went skating, skiing, snowboard, sledding on the Dutch streets. Snowmen were built, snow angels were made. In Amsterdam, police and locals had a snowball fight.
Police and citizens are having a snowball fight in Amsterdam, love this!!RT @schlijper: Dam 07.02.2021 05:10 #Amsterdam #sneeuw @Politie_Adam pic.twitter.com/Bcvz5MmjTo— Eve (@Eve_Venn) February 7, 2021
Snowball fight!!! ❄️❄️❄️ #sneeuw #Amsterdam pic.twitter.com/RaSlFMiUH5— Keith Jenkins (@velvetescape) February 7, 2021
When snowing in Amsterdam #snow #sneeuw #amsterdam #nieuws @NOS @RTLnieuws @AT5 @NUnl pic.twitter.com/OwfrNxJfad— Cuno de Bruin (@CunodeBruin) February 7, 2021
I underestimated the opportunity for sledging here - motorway embankments suddenly become valuable real-estate #sneeuw pic.twitter.com/YTwYG5rKA6— Duncan King (@DuncanSKing) February 7, 2021
#Sneeuw in de vinex #leidscherijn #Utrecht #gelebrug pic.twitter.com/KBT1t6X7pD— Jeroen (@YungJeroen) February 7, 2021
Code Red in the Netherlands due to Storm Darcy.— Romy Fernandez (@allromy) February 7, 2021
🥶🥶🥶
Photos available via NURPhoto agency / SOPA Images.
© Romy Fernandez #sneeuw #sneeuwpret #snow #CodeRood #SnowStorm2021 #snowmageddon #snowfall #winter #winterwonderland #photography #photojournalism pic.twitter.com/pY1aathEmi
Yessss finally also in the Netherlands ❄️☃️❄️ Such a wonderful landscape!! @GemeenteUtrecht #snow #sneeuw #phdlife pic.twitter.com/DwCsg9bOHi— Cristina Casadidio (@CristinaCasadi1) February 7, 2021
#Utrecht is always beautiful #winter or summer #sneeuw #snow pic.twitter.com/FT9Innbh42— Mahtab (@MahtabRD) February 7, 2021
Only in Someren #sneeuw pic.twitter.com/5EyYm3Vxe7— Chris van Seggelen (@vierhoog) February 7, 2021
Harde wind en sleepret #sneeuw #sneeuwpret pic.twitter.com/58eakIS7Hm— Frank van Deutekom (@frank_deut) February 7, 2021
https://twitter.com/bisschop26/status/1358346575572008960
Amsterdam in the snow. 😍#Amsterdam #sneeuw pic.twitter.com/mIzuTuEF4x— Keith Jenkins (@velvetescape) February 7, 2021
Snowboarden in Arnhem! 🍻🏂#sneeuw #sneeuwstorm #arnhem #sneeuwjacht #CodeRood #snowmageddon pic.twitter.com/dgLP3DJTpt— Martijn (@martiniplieger) February 7, 2021
What a magical scene to awake to this morning! #Delft #Sneeuw pic.twitter.com/OEq2g7pmjK— Melissa & Chris Bruntlett (@modacitylife) February 7, 2021
Winter 2021 in the Netherlands. 🥶 🇳🇱 12km walk in the snow, just to tilt at a windmill. #sneeuw #WinterWonderland pic.twitter.com/UjGxOOZyz7— Dr. Charlotte Götz 💫👩🏼💻🛰🇪🇺🦙 (@charlottestalks) February 7, 2021
Went for an early morning walk on the 7th of February 2021...🥶🥶☃️🌨🌬— Tikoes (@Tikoes11) February 7, 2021
(glad I'm back home, nice & warm😉)
Have a great Sunday everyone🤗🍀#Netherlands #Nissewaard #snow @sunrise_proj #sneeuw #CodeRood#vlokdown #SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/y97HgaOpve
It's snowing! I wanted to get out early to experience the snow while it is still quiet. It feels like I am in a snow globe. #sneeuw #sneeuwpret #snow #CodeRood #Haarlem #Darcy pic.twitter.com/nEKaRJ7EKC— Wilma den Hartigh (@WilmadenHartigh) February 7, 2021
Never seen Eindhoven like this... #sneeuw #StormDarcy #Eindhoven pic.twitter.com/7YKB6CsdRQ— Aditya Kamath (@kamathsblog) February 7, 2021
“Kindness is like snow. It beautifies everything it covers.” - Kahlil Gibran— Tamara 🧡 (@OdeToDreams) February 7, 2021
❄️❄️❄️ #winterwonderland #sneeuw #freezingbutbeautiful pic.twitter.com/lmBJhKilSB
Snowy Sunday morning in Leiden #sneeuw pic.twitter.com/IdyThjYO4l— David Riley (@dvdrly) February 7, 2021