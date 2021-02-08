The Netherlands got a whole lot of snow on Saturday night and Sunday, an locals took to the street to celebrate - mostly in a coronavirus-safe way.

People went skating, skiing, snowboard, sledding on the Dutch streets. Snowmen were built, snow angels were made. In Amsterdam, police and locals had a snowball fight.

I underestimated the opportunity for sledging here - motorway embankments suddenly become valuable real-estate #sneeuw pic.twitter.com/YTwYG5rKA6 — Duncan King (@DuncanSKing) February 7, 2021

https://twitter.com/bisschop26/status/1358346575572008960





What a magical scene to awake to this morning! #Delft #Sneeuw pic.twitter.com/OEq2g7pmjK — Melissa & Chris Bruntlett (@modacitylife) February 7, 2021

Winter 2021 in the Netherlands. 🥶 🇳🇱 12km walk in the snow, just to tilt at a windmill. #sneeuw #WinterWonderland pic.twitter.com/UjGxOOZyz7 — Dr. Charlotte Götz 💫👩🏼‍💻🛰🇪🇺🦙 (@charlottestalks) February 7, 2021