The Covid-19 patient total in Dutch hospitals between Sunday and Monday afternoon rose by three percent to 2,034, data from patient coordination office LCPS showed. That included 542 people in intensive care, an increase of three, and 1,492 in regular care, an increase of 47 after accounting for admissions, discharges and deaths.

Despite the single-day increase, the total number of patients has fallen by ten percent over the past week. Should that trend continue there will be about 1,825 patients with the coronavirus disease in care next week.

“The average number of admissions has decreased over the past week. The occupancy is also following a downward trend. Whether this will continue is uncertain, due to the British corona variant,” the LCPS said in a statement.

With the large coronavirus testing centers closed because of the icy, windy road conditions on Sunday meant that the number of new daily coronavirus infections dropped to its lowest point since September 22. Public health agency RIVM said on Monday that 2,273 more people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 infection.

That total was 31 percent lower than last week, and pushed the seven-day moving average down to 3,804. The three cities reporting the most new infections were Rotterdam (90), Almere (59) and The Hague (48).

The weather also forced the cancellation of the GGD mass vaccination points, with just under 2,500 more people receiving a coronavirus vaccine shot on Sunday. Most of those were given out at long-term care facilities, the RIVM said.

Since January 6, the Netherlands administered 571,361 doses of a coronavirus vaccine. About 40 percent of those were given out just over the past week.

To date, 1,007,981 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the country. Of that group, 14,428 people diagnosed with Covid-19 died from the disease.