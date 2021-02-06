The Netherlands will get lots of snowfall this weekend, starting later this afternoon and continuing through Sunday. Meteorological institute KNMI expects 10 to 20 centimeters of snow in many places and issued a code yellow warning for icy roads and dangerous driving conditions.

The warning is in effect for most of the Netherlands from Saturday evening. "Adjust your driving behavior. Follow weather reports and warnings," the KNMI said. Public works department Rijkswaterstaat has 350 snowplows and 1,200 employees at the ready to keep the highways clear enough to drive on.

Saturday started out cloudy with some light rain in the west. The precipitation will spread to the rest of the country during the afternoon and evening, turning into snow in most places.

Maximums will range from just above freezing in the far north east to around 6 degrees in the south and southwest. Temperatures will start dropping during the afternoon and by evening thermometers throughout the Netherlands will be around or below freezing.

Sunday will be very cold with lots of snow. There will be a strong easterly wind, that may reach storm strength along the coast. Maximums will be around -5 degrees Celsius.

The freezing weather will last for several days, with thermometers only maybe climbing above freezing on Thursday. Monday has a good chance of snowfall, and that may continue through the rest of the week.