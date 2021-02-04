By teaching the different levels of secondary education in different schools, high school pupils mainly meet other children with a similar background to them and get less contact with young people from other backgrounds. This increases the gaps between different groups in society, social and cultural planning office SCP said in a report, NOS reports.

Previous research showed that there is a strong correlation between education level and background characteristics like level of income, the researchers said. Especially in the larger cities, children at different secondary school levels are often taught in different locations. By separating the education levels from each other, young people do not learn how to deal with people who are different from them.

"Schools face a number of challenges: they must not only guide pupils towards a diploma, but also have broader social goals," the SCP said. "In addition to learning for a diploma and further education, pupils must also learn to live together in a complex and diverse society." School boards, parents and the government had the best intentions in splitting the different levels of secondary education, the researchers said, but it means that schools and municipalities now need to do more to set up or encourage community in schools.

"But parents too should see the limitations of narrowly organized education and become aware that more widely organized education offers opportunities. Not only for society. But also for the personal development of their child," the SCP said.