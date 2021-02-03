The seven-day average of new coronavirus infections fell on Wednesday to 4,005, with public health agency RIVM reporting 4,060 more positive tests for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus for the day ending at 10 a.m.

Data from the RIVM showed that the moving average has fallen by 20 percent in seven days. It was at its lowest point since October 6, one week before the government announced that bars and restaurants were ordered to close their doors to everyone but takeaway clients.

The daily tally was 15 percent lower than a week ago. It raised the total number of infections for the calendar week to 10,932, also 15 percent lower compared to the same period a week ago.

Amsterdam (149), Rotterdam (132) and Eindhoven (77) were the three cities reporting the highest total of newly infected residents on Tuesday. Amsterdam's total was about ten percent below its weekly average, while Rotterdam was about five percent higher than the city's average.

Between the afternoons of Tuesday and Wednesday, hospitals admitted 184 more Covid-19 patients into regular care. They also moved 25 patients into intensive care during that time.

The hospitalization total fell by two percent to 2,214 after accounting for admissions, discharges and deaths. That was the lowest point since December 21, as second wave infections neared their peak.

There were 1,601 patients in regular care, down 39 from Tuesday. There were also 613 patients in intensive care, a decrease of 16, bringing the ICU total to its lowest level since Boxing Day.

The combined hospital total was four percent lower than last Wednesday. Should that trend continue, there would be fewer than 2,150 patients with Covid-19 in care next week.

To date, 989,237 people have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 infection. Out of that group, 14,169 people died from Covid-19.