The downward trend of daily SARS-CoV-2 infections continues. On Saturday, the public health agency RIVM reported 4,459 new cases. This was a five percent decrease compared to Friday and a 23 percent decrease versus last week. The seven-day rolling average is now 4,459, a 17 percent decrease compared to the same period last week.

In the past week, a total of 26,289 people tested positive for the virus. This is an 18 percent drop compared to last week.

The three cities with the highest number of infections were Amsterdam (176), Rotterdam (105), and The Hague (95). In the capital, infections went up by seven percent compared to the previous day but decreased by 18 percent compared to last Saturday. In Rotterdam, new infections dropped by 19 percent compared to Friday and 28 percent compared to the same time the previous week. In the Hague, cases fell by eleven percent in one day. The number of infections, also decreased by 35 percent compared Saturday last week.

Meanwhile, the total number of hospitalized patients went slightly up. On Saturday, the national patient coordination center LCPS reported a total of 2,240 patients being treated for Covid-19. This was nine more patients than the previous day. Among the patients, 1,600 are stationed in regular care units, 28 more than on Friday. The other 640 patients are currently in intensive care, down 19 compared to the previous day.

The total number of hospitalized patients went down by three percent compared to the previous week. Following this trajectory, we can expect the number of Covid-19 patients to be around 2,182 by this time next week.

In the 24-hour period leading up to Saturday afternoon, hospitals admitted 225 new patients. Among them, 196 were added to regular care units. Another 29 patients were moved to IC units.

On Saturday, the RIVM reported 88 deaths, a 52 percent increase compared to the previous day and a one percent drop compared to last Saturday. During the past week, 427 people died of the viral disease, a 13 percent drop compared to the same period last week.

To date, some 974,775 have tested positive for the coronavirus. That includes the 13,959 people who have died from the disease.



