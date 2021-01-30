Today will be mostly cloudy, but with a chance of the sun showing its face especially in the northern parts of the Netherlands. The day will be cold, with maximums between 1 and 3 degrees Celsius, according to meteorological institute KNMI.

Most places will remain dry today, but there is a chance of some wet snow in Zeeland and Zuid-Limburg, according to the meteorological institute.

Sunday and early next week will be cold, with periods of sunshine. In the south there is a chance of some rain or wet snow. From Tuesday the chance of rain or snow increases everywhere and temperatures will likely climb higher.