Public health institute RIVM identified two coronavirus strains first found in Brazil in the Netherlands, one in the Amsterdam region and one in the region of Gelderland and in Noord-Brabant, NOS reports.

In Amsterdam, the P1 coronavirus variant was diagnosed in two people who recently returned from a trip to Brazil. They went straight into quarantine upon their arrival in the Netherlands and was tested when they developed symptoms.

In Gelderland, the P2 coronavirus was diagnosed in someone who recently visited Brazil. This traveler also quarantined immediately upon their return to the Netherlands.

And in the Brabant region, two people were found to have the P2 variant. According to the RIVM they "have no travel history with the South American country". A possible other link with Brazil is being investigated.