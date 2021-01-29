After a week of cloudy weather, Netherlands residents can look forward to the sun showing its face a bit this weekend. And while some showers are still expected on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be mostly dry, according to meteorological institute KNMI.

Friday started out cloudy and rainy in most places. During the course of the morning, the rain will dry up in the south and the north, but there may be some showers again in the afternoon. In the northeast of Groningen, there may be some snow fall. Afternoon temperatures will vary widely on Friday, ranging from just above freezing in the far northeast to around 10 degrees Celsius in the center and south.

Overnight, some light snow may fall in the north and east, and rain now and then in the south. During the night, the precipitation will leave the country southwards, after which the clouds will clear away from the north. Minimums will range between 1 degree in the southwest and a few degrees below freezing in the center and east of the country.

Saturday will see clouds, with the sun peeking through from time to time, especially in the northern parts of the country. It will remain dry almost everywhere, but there could be some wet snow in Zeeland and Zuid-Limburg. The day will be cold with maximums between 1 and 3 degrees.

Sunday and early next week will be cold, with periods of sunshine. In the south there is a chance of some rain or wet snow. From Tuesday the chance of rain or snow increases everywhere and temperatures will likely climb higher.