King Willem-Alexander visited Den Bosch on Thursday morning to show local businesses support after violent riots in the Noord-Brabant city earlier this week.

The King spoke with local business owners, local residents, community police officers, cleaners and riot police officers about the riots and their aftermath. He also met with Den Bosch mayor Jack Mikkers and representatives of the police and Public Prosecution Service.

On Wednesday, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima released a statement thanking first responders for their efforts in keeping the Netherlands safe in these difficult times, and expressing support for all those affected by the riots over the past days.

This is the first time the Dutch King has left his palace grounds this year. Due to the pandemic, the King and Queen have been largely out of view, as not to attract crowds of people together, according to AD. They've been doing work visits and meetings mostly digitally.

De Koning spreekt in het stadscentrum van ’s-Hertogenbosch met getroffen ondernemers, omwonenden, wijkagenten, ME-ers en schoonmakers over de ongeregeldheden, vernielingen en plunderingen die in de avond van 25 januari hebben plaatsgevonden. https://t.co/ge0TkQnGuS pic.twitter.com/VN3GGp3Yfm — Koninklijk Huis (@koninklijkhuis) January 28, 2021