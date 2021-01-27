Netherlands residents can expect the current cloudy, wet and cold weather to last for days to come yet, though the sun will peek through the clouds a bit more often over the weekend, according to meteorological institute KNMI.

Wednesday will be cloudy with some rain, and a chance of wet snow in the northeast. Maximums will range from 3 degrees Celsius in the northeast to 8 degrees in the west. Overnight will see the cloud cover clear somewhat in the north, and fog banks may arise here. Minimums will range between -1 degree and 4 degrees.

Thursday will see rain in many places, with only the northern parts of the country remaining dry. The rain may turn into wet snow in the northern half of the Netherlands. Maximums will range between 3 degrees in the north and 10 degrees in the south.

Friday and the weekend will be a mix of sunshine and clouds, with occasional rain fall and maybe some snow in the northeast.