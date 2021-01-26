Between the afternoons of Monday and Tuesday 271 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospital in the Netherlands, an 11 percent increase compared to the week before and well above the seven-day average of 213 daily admissions. 52 patients were transferred to intensive care, also well above the seven day average of 35, according to daily figures released by the patient coordination center LCPS on Tuesday.

Public health institute RIVM reported 3,887 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the lowest number of new infections reported since November 24. The rolling seven-day average dropped for the third consecutive day to 5,114 daily infections. The number of new infections so far this week is 11 percent lower than on the same days last week.

The RIVM also reported coronavirus 87 deaths, significantly more than the 40 and 30 deaths reported on the two previous days. This is likely due to the institute receiving reports of deaths late due to the weekend. The number of coronavirus deaths so far this week is 23 percent lower than the same period last week.

In total, Dutch hospitals were caring for 2,375 coronavirus patients on Tuesday, 1,750 in the regular nursing wards, and 670 in intensive care.

While the number of patients in the various wards fluctuated a bit over the past days, the number of hospitalized patients is about the same as a week ago, showing only a 3 percent decrease. If this trend continues, hospitals are projected to be treating around 2,309 patients next week Tuesday.

Since the coronavirus pandemic landed in the Netherlands at the end of February last year, 956,867 people in the country tested positive for the virus, including 13,665 who succumbed to it.