On Monday, public health institute RIVM reported 4,129 new coronavirus infections - the lowest number since December 1st. This brought the seven-day rolling average to 5,163 new infections per day, the second consecutive decrease after a 32-day long declining streak was broken on Saturday.

Another 40 coronavirus-related deaths were reported, well below the average of around 90 deaths per day last week, but in line with fewer deaths reported on and just after a weekend. That, as well as the 30 deaths reported on Sunday, brought the seven day average down to 76 deaths per day.

The three cities with the highest number of new infections on Monday were Rotterdam (157), The Hague (144), and Amsterdam (103).

The number of Covid-19 patients being treated in hospitals increased slightly compared to the previous days, but remained stable when looking a the seven-day average rate. Dutch hospitals were treating 2,380 patients on Monday, 1,720 in the regular wards and 660 in intensive care units.

Between Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon, hospitals admitted 169 new coronavirus patients into regular care, 11 percent more than a week ago, but well below the seven-day average of 209 new patients per day. 24 patients were moved into intensive care, 4 percent less than a week ago and also well below the seven-day average of 34.

To date, 952,950 people in the Netherlands have tested positive for the SARS-CoV2 infection. That includes 13,579 people who died from Covid-19.