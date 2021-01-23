The number of people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 dropped just below 5,500. On Saturday, the public health agency RIVM reported 5,487 new cases. This was a five percent decrease compared to Friday, yet a three percent increase versus last week. The seven-day rolling average is now 5,361, a nine percent decrease compared to the same period last week.

In the past week, a total of 31,907 people tested positive for the virus. This is an eight percent drop compared to last week.

The three cities with the highest number of infections were Amsterdam (214), The Hague (147), and Rotterdam (146). In the capital, infections went down by twelve percent compared to the previous day but increased by 15 percent compared to last Saturday. In the Hauge, new infections dropped by 19 percent compared to Friday and 91 percent compared to the same time the previous week. In Rotterdam, cases fell by 30 percent in one day. The number of infections, however, increased by 46 percent when compared to last Saturday.

Meanwhile, the number of hospitalized patients went down again. On Saturday, the national patient coordination center LCPS reported a total of 2,302 patients being treated for Covid-19. This was a net decrease of 52 patients. Among the patients, 1,633 are stationed in regular care units, 51 fewer than the previous day. The other 669 patients are currently in intensive care, down one compared to Friday.

The total number of hospitalized patients went down by two percent compared to the previous week. Following this trajectory, we can expect the number of Covid-19 patients to be around 2,248 by this time next week.

In the 24-hour period leading up to Saturday afternoon, hospitals admitted 247 new patients. Among them, 214 were added to regular care units. Another 33 patients were moved to IC units.

On Saturday, the RIVM reported 89 deaths, the same number as the day before. During the past week, 564 people died of the viral disease, a six percent drop compared to the same period last week.

To date, some 944,042 have tested positive for the coronavirus. That includes the 13,510 people who have died from the disease.

