Nine people were arrested at Schiphol airport on Thursday for trying to board a flight to Morocco with fake coronavirus test results, the Koninklijke Marechaussee, a policing force that works as part of the Dutch military and is responsible for airport security, said on Facebook.

The seven people submitted PCR test results showing that they tested negative for the coronavirus, but Marechaussee officers noticed that these were falsified, the marechaussee said.

Two women and seven men between the ages of 30 and 75 were arrested. They are in custody for for further investigation, the Marechaussee said.