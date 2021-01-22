Friday's occasional sunshine will give way to mostly clouds over the weekend. The clouds bring with them a chance of snow, especially in the north and east of the country, according meteorological institute KNMI.

Most parts of the Netherlands will see some sunshine on Friday, except for the southeast which will remain mostly cloudy. No showers are expected. Afternoon temperatures will climb to around 7 degrees. The moderate to strong southwesterly wind will turn southerly and die down somewhat during the evening.

Overnight there is a chance of a few showers and some wet snow, Minimums will range between slightly below freezing in the east to 3 degrees Celsius close to the sea.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with showers expected throughout the day and a chance of snow in the north and east of the country. The midday temperatures will be around 5 degrees, and the southwesterly wind will be light to moderate.

Sunday and early next week will be changeable, with some rain from time to time. The east and south have the best chance of seeing snow. Maximums will be 5 degrees or lower until at least Tuesday. After that, there's a chance of temperatures climbing to around 10 degrees.