Strong winds toppled trees in various parts of the country overnight. Due to obstacles blown onto the tracks, fewer trains are running between Dronten and Roosendaal, and the high speed train between Rotterdam and Breda is not running at all, according to the NS site.

The strong winds caused problems in Noord-Brabant, Gelderland, and Utrecht, among others, according to NOS. In Arnhem, the branches of a fallen tree hit an apartment building and shattered some windows. Damage reports also came from Boxtel, Eindhoven, and Lage Vuursche.

The N307 between Enkhuizen and Lelystad is closed to cargo traffic and cars with trailers due to the wind. Travelers' organization ANWB warns road users to not drive with empty trucks and trailers today.

Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning for the entire country, except the southern provinces. Gusts up to 80 kilometers per hour are possible inland, and up to 100 km/h along the coast, the institute warned. "Traffic and outside activities may be hindered. Follow weather reports and warnings."

The winds should die down in the course of the morning, the meteorological institute expects. The eastern parts of the country will still get some rain on Thursday morning, and showers are expected in the north and west in the afternoon. The day will be a mix of clouds and sun with afternoon temperatures around 8 degrees Celsius.