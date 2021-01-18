Multiple shots were fired outside of the police station on Vogelstraat in Den Bosch on Monday afternoon. Witnesses told local media outlets that a man brandishing a knife was shot when he tried to enter the building at about 2:45 p.m.

Police confirmed the shooting but two hours later had not stated their version of events. "The police fired, one person was injured and he was taken away by ambulance," police said in a statement.

A spokesperson told newspaper BD that a "threatening situation" prompted the officer to fire. She said the victim was hospitalized, and he was not in a life threatening condition.

The Rijksrecherche, the department that handles internal investigations at government services, will be investigating the shooting, she said. This is standard procedure when a police officer uses one of their weapons.