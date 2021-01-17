The Dutch public health agency RIVM reported 5,622 new SARS-CoV-2 cases on Sunday, as the seven-day rolling average decreases further. It is now at 5,752, the lowest since December 6. Yet, the number of new infections on Sunday increased slightly for the first time since the end of December.

Sunday’s numbers reflect a five percent increase compared to the previous day and a 16 percent decrease versus last week. During the past seven days, a total of 40,263 people tested positive with Covid-19, a 23 percent drop compared to the same period in the week before.

The three cities with the highest number of new infections were Amsterdam (288), Rotterdam (176), and the Hague (155). In the capital, infections went up by 55 percent compared to Saturday and 18 percent compared to last Sunday. The number of new cases went up in Rotterdam as well. The increase was 76 percent compared to Friday and 17 percent in comparison with the previous week. The increase in the Hague was even more significant. Compared to Saturday, infections went up by 101 percent. In contrast with last Sunday, the increase is 48 percent.

This trajectory indicates that the country is not yet in the clear. On Sunday, the patient coordination network LCPS reported that hospitalizations increased again for the first time since the beginning of the week. In total, there are now 2,379 patients being treated for Covid-19, 19 more than the previous day. Among them, 1,708 are in regular care facilities, an increase of 14 patients. The number of patients in intensive care increased by 5 to 671.

A total of 217 Covid-19 patients were admitted to the hospital on Sunday. 179 were placed in regular care units, a four percent decrease compared to last Sunday. Another 38 patients were admitted to IC units, a 52 increase versus the previous week.

On Sunday, the RIVM reported another 43 victims, a 56 percent drop versus Saturday and a 20 percent decrease compared to last week. Since the beginning of the pandemic, some 13,006 people have died from the viral infection in the Netherlands.

