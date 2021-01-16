The partly cloudy start to Saturday will turn increasingly cloudy from the west until snowfall starts in the southwest late afternoon. The snow will spread throughout the country by evening, and most places will get at least 1 centimeter of the white stuff. Some places in the southwest can get up to 5 centimeters of snow, according to meteorological institute KNMI.

The KNMI also issued a code yellow weather warning, advising motorists in the entire country to be careful of icy and slick roads. The warning takes effect on Saturday afternoon and stretches into Sunday morning.

Maximums on Saturday will be around 2 degrees, with a moderate to strong south- to southwesterly wind.

The snowfall will stretch into the early hours of Sunday morning, but will have stopped by daylight. A few light showers are expected for Sunday, and the day will be milder with maximums up to 8 degrees.