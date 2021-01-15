Netherlands residents can look forward to a white weekend, with some proper snowfall expected on Saturday. Most places should get at least 1 centimeter of snow, and some may get up to 5 centimeters, according to meteorological institute KNMI.

Snow and low temperatures bring with them icy roads. The KNMI issued a code yellow warning for the entire country, starting on Saturday afternoon and stretching into Sunday morning. Motorists are warned to be careful of icy and slick roads and adjust their driving behavior.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and dry, with only a small chance of light rain or wet snow in the north of the country. Maximums will climb to around 3 degrees, and there will be a weak to moderate northerly wind.

Saturday will start out with a mix of clouds and clear skies, and maybe some fog banks locally. During the afternoon, cloud cover will increase from the west and by late afternoon snow will start falling in the southwest. The snowfall will spread through the entire country by evening. Maximums will be around 2 degrees, with a moderate south to southwesterly wind.

By Sunday, the snowfall will have turned into occasional light rain and higher temperatures, with maximums climbing to between 6 and 8 degrees. Next week will be mostly cloudy, with showers expected every day until at least Thursday. The days will be milder, with maximums ranging between 5 and 11 degrees.