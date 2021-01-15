The number of new coronavirus infections revealed in the Netherlands on Friday equalled 6,093, a decrease of seven percent compared to Friday, and 25 percent lower than a week ago. It brought the seven-day moving average down to 6,192, data from public health agency RIVM showed.

The average was about 20 percent lower than it was last Friday. So far this calendar week, 29,301 people have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection, down from over 38 thousand over the same period last week.

It brought the total number of infections diagnosed in the country since the end of February up above 900 thousand to 901,696. The Netherlands was likely to cross the million mark in about two weeks.

Of those testing positive, 12,868 have died from Covid-19, including 96 more fatal cases revealed by the RIVM on Friday. Deaths reported this week have fallen by ten percent thus far, but Friday's total was eight percent higher than Thursday. It was also eight percent higher versus last Friday. That pushed the moving average up to 100.

The total number of hospital patients actively being treated for the coronavirus disease fell for the third straight day. It dropped to 2,469, which included 685 intensive care patients, a decrease of three, and 1,784 regular care patients, a decrease of 30.

Hospitals admitted 217 patients into regular care between the afternoons of Thursday and Friday, and 24 patients were admitted into an ICU. The ICU admission tally was tied for the lowest total in five weeks.