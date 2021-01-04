During the recording of an online church service in Biddinghuizen in Flevoland last month, ten people were infected with the coronavirus. Two of them have died of the consequences.

They were members of the Protestant Church in Biddinghuizen. According to Jan Klopman, the chairman of the consistory, it appeared a day after the recording that one present was infected with corona.

“After that, ten congregation members fell ill, including myself,” he told local news source Omroep Flevoland. Initially, the situation appeared not too bad. Most people infected reported only minor complaints, but two of them were struggling with complications. They were admitted to the hospital, where they died.

“All corona measures were followed”

The recordings took place on December 15 because the church had decided to keep its services online at least until January 17. It would have happened during the taping of a song.

According to Klopman, all corona measures were followed during the recordings. Nor was it the first time a service had been recorded.

The Protestant Church will continue to offer online services for the time being, but fewer people will be present at the recordings.

