On Saturday, the public health agency RIVM reported 8,630 new SARS-CoV-2 infections, a five percent increase versus Friday but a 13 percent decrease compared to the same day last week. This brings the seven-day rolling average to 8,599.

The total number of new infections since Monday is 51,082. This is an 18 percent decrease compared to last week. However, this may purely be due to a drop in the number of Covid tests taking place.

The number of reported Covid-19 deaths fell significantly. On Saturday, the RIVM reported 38 new deaths. This was a 61 percent decrease since Friday and a 22 percent drop versus last week. Since the beginning of March, some 11,565 people in the Netherlands have died from the virus.

Meanwhile, hospitals remain in a dire situation. On Saturday, the national coordination center for patient distribution LCPS reported that 2005 patients were being treated in regular care facilities, a net increase of 48. In addition, there were 689 patients stationed in intensive care. That is three less compared to Friday. In total, 2,694 patients were being treated for Covid-19 in Dutch hospitals. Moreover, 9 Dutch patients were admitted to German IC stations.

The total number of hospitalized patients reflects a 15 percent increase versus last week. This brought the weekly average up again. At this rate, we can expect the number of Covid-19 patients to be around 3,118 by this time next week.

On Saturday, another 243 patients were hospitalized in regular care, and 37 were added to intensive care. An increase of 14 percent for regular care patients and a decrease of 12 percent for IC patients compared to last week.

The four cities with the highest number of new coronavirus infections were Amsterdam (280), Rotterdam (204), Almere (188), and The Hague (188). The number shows a 61 percent decrease in the capital compared to Friday and a 22 percent decrease versus last Saturday. In Rotterdam, the number of infections went up by 26 percent compared to the previous day but were still an eleven percent decrease compared to the previous week. Almere’s numbers keep fluctuating, as Saturday reflected a 135 percent increase compared to the day before and a 41 percent increase compared to last week. In The Hague, the infections went down 33 percent compared to the previous day, while representing a 33 percent increase compared to last week.



