The first coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech arrived in the Netherlands on Saturday. They are temporarily being stored at Movianto, a company in Oss in Noord-Brabant. The vaccines came from a Pfizer factory in Puurs, a town in the Belgian province of Antwerp.

Movianto has experience with the storage and transport of vaccines. It is in charge of supplies for the national annual flu vaccination.

The European medicines agency EMA approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine last Monday. The first vaccination against the coronavirus in the Netherlands will take place on January 8. Care workers will be the first in line.