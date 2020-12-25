The number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands is exceptionally high compared to other countries. Only San Marino, Liechtenstein and Lithuania had more positive tests, measured by population size, in the past week, NOS reports based on 7-day rolling average data collected by the Johns Hopkins University.

The Netherlands is doing worse than all of its neighboring countries. In absolute figures, the United Kingdom has more positive tests, but measured by the population size the Netherlands has the most infections.

The United States, the world leader in absolute numbers with around 200 thousand positive tests per day, is also doing better than the Netherlands measured by population. Although here the difference is small.

Lithuania and micro states Liechtenstein and San Marino are the only countries with higher infections per population size than the Netherlands. Lithuania currently stands at about 2,800 infections a day, compared to 11,500 in the Netherlands, but has a much smaller population.

In Liechtenstein and San Marino there are around 30 positive tests per day. But as their populations are smaller than that of Dutch municipalities like Uden and Beverwijk, outbreaks quickly seem bigger than they actually are.

Infection figures cannot be directly compared to assess the effectiveness of measures taken by various countries. Other factors like testing policy and the population's willingness to adhere to coronavirus measures also play a role in the infection rate. Mutations of the virus and the climate also have an influence.