Later that evening in Tilburg, police fired a warning shot to apprehend a 35-year-old resident of the city. His arrest was ordered by the Public Prosecution Service for a previous “serious domestic violence” incident, police said.

Officers were sent out to the Venusstraat at 7 p.m. to help break up an argument where they found the suspect allegedly in possession of a firearm. He fled the scene on foot.

Police said they called out to the man and ordered him to stop as he was under arrest. “When he didn’t listen, a warning shot was fired,” police stated in a report.

He then surrendered and was taken into custody. A gun was found along his escape route.