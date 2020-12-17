About a hundred people from the protest group Viruswaarheid (Virus Truth) gathered on the square opposite the lower House of Parliament on Thursday in a noise protest. They were there with whistles, pots, and pans to demand that “the regime steps down” and that the people in power “answer before a tribunal.”

The demonstrators were heard shouting slogans such as “love, freedom, and no dictatorship.” A social distance of 1.5-meters was not kept. Nose and mouth coverings were not worn either.

On Monday evening, there was also a noise protest when Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced a new lockdown. However, according to their spokesperson Willem Engel, Viruswaarheid was not involved. The Prime Minister briefly addressed the shouting and whistling group on Monday, saying that “the coronavirus is not a harmless flu, which the protesters out here seem to think.”

The demonstrations on Thursday were not announced and ended around noon. Engel announced during the protest that he wanted to keep demonstrating every day until the cabinet resigned.

