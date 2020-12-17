With knowledge of the current coronavirus crisis, more than a third of Dutch people regret that they did not save more money to fall back on during unexpected events. This was reported by the platform Money Wise, which conducted a survey among more than a thousand Dutch people. More than half of the young people up to age 34 say that they would have preferred to save more to cope with the coronavirus crisis.

If unemployment and bankruptcies increase next year, 22 percent of Dutch people who are still employed think they are financially ill-prepared. A third feel that they are well prepared for unemployment or bankruptcy as a result of Covid-19.

The number of Dutch people who think it is important to make an effort to save money has gone slightly up. According to Money Wise, this number is 65 percent this year, compared to 55 percent last year. The most frequently mentioned intentions are saving for a buffer and reducing unnecessary expenditure.

83 percent of the people are also setting more money aside. Two years ago, this number was 78 percent. Yet, a substantial part of the Dutch population still does not have enough savings to raise 2000 euros when faced with an unexpected situation. This number has fluctuated around 30 percent for the past several years.