The government published a list of vital professions, that can keep working throughout the five week lockdown imposed on Monday and therefore also have access to childcare, as well as a list of essential stores that can remain open throughout the lockdown.

Vital workers include the following:

People working in vital processes

Healthcare workers, including the production and transport of medicines and care equipment

Teachers and school staff needed for things like distance learning, childcare and exams

Childcare and daycare workers

People who work in public transport

People who work in the food chain, including the processing industry, transporters, and supermarkets. It also includes people who deliver things like animal feed to farmers, and farm workers for harvest.

People who transport fuels like coal, diesel, petrol and oil

Waste and garbage collectors and transporters

Media and communication workers that provide information to society

Emergency service workers like police, firefighters, paramedics, control room workers, and crisis management for security regions

Workers needed for necessary government processes like the payment of benefits

Support functions such as cleaners, security guards, and IT workers

A full list of vital workers can be find here, in Dutch.

Essential stores:

Supermarkets

Pharmacies

Petrol stations

Locations for business and financial services

Commodity markets for foodstuffs

Drugstores

Pet shops

Hearing care professionals

Opticians

Shops for healthcare- and welfare aids

Locations that repair and maintain consumer goods and vehicles

Laundromats and dry cleaners

Outside stores for Christmas trees and flower sales

Wholesalers that sell business to business

Service points for receiving and sending letters and parcels

DIY stores can remain open for pickups

A full list of essential stores can be found here, in Dutch.