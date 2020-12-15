Image
Full list of vital professions and essential stores in Netherlands lockdown
The government published a list of vital professions, that can keep working throughout the five week lockdown imposed on Monday and therefore also have access to childcare, as well as a list of essential stores that can remain open throughout the lockdown.
Vital workers include the following:
- People working in vital processes
- Healthcare workers, including the production and transport of medicines and care equipment
- Teachers and school staff needed for things like distance learning, childcare and exams
- Childcare and daycare workers
- People who work in public transport
- People who work in the food chain, including the processing industry, transporters, and supermarkets. It also includes people who deliver things like animal feed to farmers, and farm workers for harvest.
- People who transport fuels like coal, diesel, petrol and oil
- Waste and garbage collectors and transporters
- Media and communication workers that provide information to society
- Emergency service workers like police, firefighters, paramedics, control room workers, and crisis management for security regions
- Workers needed for necessary government processes like the payment of benefits
- Support functions such as cleaners, security guards, and IT workers
A full list of vital workers can be find here, in Dutch.
Essential stores:
- Supermarkets
- Pharmacies
- Petrol stations
- Locations for business and financial services
- Commodity markets for foodstuffs
- Drugstores
- Pet shops
- Hearing care professionals
- Opticians
- Shops for healthcare- and welfare aids
- Locations that repair and maintain consumer goods and vehicles
- Laundromats and dry cleaners
- Outside stores for Christmas trees and flower sales
- Wholesalers that sell business to business
- Service points for receiving and sending letters and parcels
- DIY stores can remain open for pickups
A full list of essential stores can be found here, in Dutch.