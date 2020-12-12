After a cold and dreary week in the Netherlands, this weekend marks the transition to more mild and changeable weather. From Sunday, maximums will be around 10 degrees.

Saturday will still be on the colder side, with maximums ranging from 3 degrees in the northeast to 9 degrees in Zeeland. The day will be gray and misty, with light rain from time to time.

Sunday through Wednesday will also be cloudy and wet, but maximums will climb higher, hovering around 10 degrees. The first chance of proper sunshine, as the forecasts look now, will be on Thursday.