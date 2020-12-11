The dreary, gray weather in the Netherlands this week will persist throughout the weekend, though maximums will be a little bit higher, according to meteorological institute KNMI.

Friday will be cloudy and increasingly rainy. The northeast saw some sunshine in the morning, but by the afternoon it will be cloudy and wet there too. Maximums in most places will be around 3 degrees. Zeeland will have the mildest weather, with maximums around 5 degrees.

Tonight will be misty with some light rain. Minimum temperatures will range from slightly above freezing in the northeast and up to 6 degrees in the southwest - the start of a milder weekend.

Saturday will be gray and misty with light rain from time to time. Maximums will range from 3 degrees Celsius in the northeast to 9 degrees in Zeeland.

Sunday will be the transition day to mild and changeable weather, with maximums around 10 degrees.