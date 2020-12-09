A large part of the Netherlands will face fog banks on Wednesday morning, which can reduce visibility to less than 200 meters. Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning for the entire country, except Limburg, the Wadden islands, Groningen and Drenthe.

"Dangerous driving conditions due to poor visibility. Adjust your speed and keep a safe following distance," the KNMI warned. "Follow weather reports and warnings."

According to the meteorological institute, the fog may spread further in the coming hours, but should dissipate during the second half of the morning.

Wednesday is expected to be largely cloudy and cold. Zeeland may see some rain in the morning, but the rest of the country will remain dry. Maximums will climb no higher than 2 or 3 degrees Celsius.

No rain is expected overnight. The southeastern parts of the country may see some frost, but elsewhere minimum temperatures should remain above 9.

Thursday will start out cloudy, but the sun will show its face from the east during the course of the morning. The day will still be cold, with maximums around 4 degrees. From Friday, the chance of rain increases. The weekend is expected to be somewhat warmer, with maximums up to 9 degrees.