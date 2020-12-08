A stabbing Tuesday morning left one person dead on the Azaleastraat in the Limburg city of Venlo. One suspect in the incident was at large, according to a citizen alert.

Police responding to an initial report of a home invasion robbery there at about 6:20 a.m. found the badly injured person outside on the street. Within 15 minutes, trauma teams were dispatched there in helicopters, but to no avail.

Police reported at 7:15 a.m. that the victim had died.

Authorities said they were searching for a suspicious man in his early thirties. The slim man was wearing black clothing, including a black hooded jacket. Citizens were advised not to approach the man if they see him, and to instead call authorities immediately.

An investigation into the incident was ongoing, police said. No details were released regarding the victim’s gender, age or hometown.