An 87-year-old woman from Rotterdam was shot at in her bed in the night from Saturday to Sunday. A flying bullet landed in the wall of her bedroom above her bed while she was sleeping. The police report that three men have been arrested in relation to the case.

According to the police, the incident happened around 1 a.m. on the Zuiderhagen in Rotterdam. The woman heard a bang and then felt glass splinters in her hair and on her bed. She initially thought that a painting had fallen off the wall.

When she turned on the lights, she saw “the hole above her bed.” The woman has been offered victim assistance. There are no indications that the house was targeted. The police were alarmed by a local resident who had heard bangs that did not indicate fireworks.

Three men, a 20-year-old man from The Hague, a 25-year-old man with no permanent place of residency, and a 20-year-old man from Hoogvliet, were arrested. Several bullet shells were found in the street and in the care of the trio.

The police will conduct further neighborhood investigations on Sunday.

