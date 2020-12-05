Sun lovers must make sure to get outside and enjoy the rays peeking through the clouds today, because from tomorrow cloud cover will prevail until at least Thursday, according to meteorological institute KNMI.

Clouds and rain in the northeast on Saturday morning, and fog banks elsewhere in the country, will give way to a mix of cloud fields and sunshine as the day continues. Maximums will be around 5 degrees, with a moderate southeast to south to southwest wind.

From Sunday the Netherlands is in for days of calm, heavily cloudy weather. There is a high chance of rain on Monday in the east and north, after that the chance of precipitation is small. And so is the chance for sunshine.

The days will be cold, with maximums around 5 degrees. Minimums will hover around freezing.