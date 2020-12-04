Friday and the weekend will be cold and cloudy in the Netherlands, but with some periods of sunshine expected on Friday and Saturday at least, according to meteorological institute KNMI. Maximums will climb no higher than 7 degrees Celsius.

Friday started out with clouds and rainfall, especially in the north. As the day continues, the showers will leave the country to the north and gradually the sun will show its face. The south to southeast wind will be moderate to fairly strong inland, and strong along the coast. The afternoon temperature will climb to around 7 degrees.

Overnight the clouds will disappear, making room for fog banks locally. Minimum temperatures will range between -1 degree in clear areas, to 4 degrees on the Zeeland coast.

Saturday will start out cloudy in the north and the east, and with fog banks elsewhere. Rain may fall in the northeast on Saturday morning, but the sun may shine in the rest of the country. Afternoon temperatures will be around 5 degrees.

After that, the Netherlands can expect calm, but cloudy weather. "It is quite cold with light frost at night during clearances," the meteorological institute said.